Advertisement

UVA researchers are tracking mu variant of the coronavirus

Mu variant tracking
Mu variant tracking
By Dominga Murray
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Researchers at the University of Virginia are tracking the new Mu variant of the coronavirus.

Their research looks at the differences between variants as they appear in Charlottesville. This public health surveillance helps them notice new areas of emergence.

“Based on the fact that it has several mutations, that make it such that it might be slightly resistant to neutralization by vaccine,” said Dr. Amy Mathers, an UVA infectious disease physician.

Mathers says her lab and the Virginia Department of Health are working to keep track of positive mu variant cases in Charlottesville.

She says, knowing the positive count can help us stay ahead of the spread in Charlottesville.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Jennifer Coleman
Richmond woman who went missing inside Glacier National Park found dead
Scott purchased a farm near the Augusta-Rockbridge County line in 1992 and called it home for...
Remembering Willard Scott and his love for the Valley
A study finds the Pfizer vaccine produces fewer antibodies in older people than the Moderna...
UVA researchers are comparatively studying Moderna and Pfizer
Zodiacal light and the Milky Way putting on an excellent show in Australia.
Morning Zodiacal light highlights this week up in the sky
How are days students may have to quarantine reflected on their school records

Latest News

Events are scheduled all throughout the day.
Relay for Life happening tomorrow at Rockingham County Fairgrounds
Race to the Bottom takes place in Sandy Bottom Park each year.
Bridgewater partners with American Cancer Society for Race to Bottom 5k
Last week, the Virginia Supreme Court made a unanimous decision for the statue to be removed.
Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond to be removed Wednesday
Blue Ridge Free Clinic moves to new location, opens Tuesday
Overnight Forecast 9/6/2021