Advertisement

Virginia sheriff: Counterfeit pills cause 2 fatal overdoses

(WHSV)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUDON COUNTY, Va. (AP) — A Northern Virginia sheriff is warning that counterfeit pills have led to two overdoses.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office sent a warning Sunday that its detectives have been investigating two deaths that are believed to involve painkiller pills that were likely counterfeit. Both cases are pending toxicology.

The sheriff’s office said that street-level pills are often laced with fentanyl and other agents that can be harmful.  

The Virginia sheriff says that his warning follows a similar alert by Frederick County, Maryland, health officials after non-fatal overdoses there were attributed to counterfeit pills.

It’s not clear if the cases in the two states are linked.

All contents © copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved

Most Read

Candi Jo Royer was last seen on Aug. 24.
Waynesboro woman reported missing
The Best. Weekend. Ever. event was booming on Saturday in downtown Harrisonburg with it’s all...
Downtown Harrisonburg celebrates Best. Weekend. Ever.
A Georgia mother, currently battling COVID-19, is getting ready to bury her 13-year-old son who...
Mom calls for changes to school policies after losing son to COVID
Destruction isn't the only thing that occurred, however.
Family coping with loss of father from Ida
Willard Scott, longtime weatherman on NBC’s “Today” show, has died at 87.
Willard Scott, weatherman on NBC’s ‘Today’ show, dies at 87

Latest News

Mountain Valley Pipeline Protest-Elliston... 8.9.2021
Mountain Valley seeks to unmask critical Facebook group
How are days students may have to quarantine reflected on their school records
Zodiacal light and the Milky Way putting on an excellent show in Australia.
Morning Zodiacal light highlights this week up in the sky
Caroline Cahill
Women in Sports: Caroline Cahill