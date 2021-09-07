Advertisement

Bath County schools closed through September 17

Photo: Bath County Public Schools Facebook page
Photo: Bath County Public Schools Facebook page(WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BATH COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Bath County Public Schools has stopped in-school instruction through Friday, September 17.

Schools are closed Tuesday because of a shortage of transportation staff that’s preventing the operation of school bus routes, according to the school district. That shortage is expected to continue through the 17th.

Furthermore, as of Labor Day weekend, there are about nine students and three staffers who have tested positive for COVID within the school district. About 49 students and four staff members are quarantined, according to the district. The majority of those people will be able to return to school or work by the end of next week.

Vaccinated students 12 years and older, and staff considered to be close contacts, are required to wear masks and monitor for COVID symptoms, but they are not required to quarantine, per Bath County.

Elementary and high school staff will be communicating with parents/students regarding assignments and virtual attendance requirements.

Participation in athletic and extra-curricular events during the next two weeks is under review.

Tuesday night’s school board meeting has been postponed, with a new date and location to be announced.

