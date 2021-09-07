Bridgewater defense looks to build off dominant effort

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Bridgewater College football team’s defense is coming off a strong performance in the Eagles’ season opener.

BC did not allow an offensive touchdown and held Gettysburg to just 122 yards of total offense in a 31-7 win for Bridgewater Saturday afternoon at Jopson Athletic Complex.

“They were lights out,” said Bridgewater head coach Scott Lemn, when discussing his team’s defense. “They were there when we needed them as a team. We were pretty slow offensively getting going and they played in some really big moments.”

The Eagles forced Gettysburg into 15 negative yardage plays. Da’Sean Davis was named ODAC Defensive Player of the Week for his effort. He set a school record with 4.5 tackles for loss in the victory.

“We want to set the tone strong,” said Davis. “We have a lot of returning on the defensive line. Pretty much all of the starters are returning so we try to set the tone early and try to carry that throughout the season.”

Bridgewater (1-0) is scheduled to visit Southern Virginia this Saturday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

