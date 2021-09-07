Advertisement

Bridgewater partners with American Cancer Society for Race to Bottom 5k

Race to the Bottom takes place in Sandy Bottom Park each year.
Race to the Bottom takes place in Sandy Bottom Park each year.(WHSV)
By Simone McKenny
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - After taking a year off during the pandemic, Bridgewater’s annual Race to the Bottom 5k returned on Labor Day. This year, for the first time ever, the town partnered with the American Cancer Society.

“Great to be back somewhat to normal this year. We have about 190 participants which is about our average, so I was really glad to see those numbers,” race director Betsy Putney said.

Just this weekend the American Cancer Society hosted the Harrisonburg Rockingham Relay for Life, and the net proceeds of Race to the Bottom will also support the nonprofit’s efforts as well.

Whitney Minnick with the American Cancer Society says it is really exciting to have so much support from the community.

“We have this tight-knit group of volunteers that have been touched personally but to see the support from other places within the community is so encouraging, really exciting,” Minnick added.

The American Cancer Society holds fundraisers all year long ,so whether you’re an organization looking to partner up or just hoping to support, you can click here for more information.

