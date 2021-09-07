Advertisement

DeLauter named one of best college prospects for MLB Draft

James Madison baseball standout Chase DeLauter has been named as one of the top college...
James Madison baseball standout Chase DeLauter has been named as one of the top college prospects for the 2022 MLB Draft.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison baseball standout Chase DeLauter has been named as one of the top college prospects for the 2022 MLB Draft.

DeLauter is No. 6 on the MLB Pipeline’s list of top college draft prospects, which was released on Monday. The JMU outfielder, who also pitches for the Dukes, is coming off an impressive summer in the Cape Cod Baseball League in which he earned Robert A. McNeese Outstanding Pro Prospect Award after tying for the league lead in home runs with nine. He also collected 21 RBI and batted .298.

In two COVID-19-impacted seasons at JMU, DeLauter owns a .385 batting average to go along with seven home runs and 35 RBI in 42 games played. He was named MVP of the Rockingham County Baseball League in 2020.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Coleman
Richmond woman who went missing inside Glacier National Park found dead
Scott purchased a farm near the Augusta-Rockbridge County line in 1992 and called it home for...
Remembering Willard Scott and his love for the Valley
A study finds the Pfizer vaccine produces fewer antibodies in older people than the Moderna...
UVA researchers are comparatively studying Moderna and Pfizer
Amanda Shrader poses with skirts, all part of her "Skirt Project." (WHSV)
Staunton woman uses talents to bring women together and build them up
Zodiacal light and the Milky Way putting on an excellent show in Australia.
Morning Zodiacal light highlights this week up in the sky

Latest News

High school football schedule changes for week three.
H.S. Football Schedule Changes - Week 3
The Bridgewater College football team’s defense is coming off a strong performance in the...
Bridgewater defense looks to build off dominant effort
Caroline Cahill
Women in Sports: Caroline Cahill
Caroline Cahill
Caroline Cahill