DeLauter named one of best college prospects for MLB Draft

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison baseball standout Chase DeLauter has been named as one of the top college prospects for the 2022 MLB Draft.

DeLauter is No. 6 on the MLB Pipeline’s list of top college draft prospects, which was released on Monday. The JMU outfielder, who also pitches for the Dukes, is coming off an impressive summer in the Cape Cod Baseball League in which he earned Robert A. McNeese Outstanding Pro Prospect Award after tying for the league lead in home runs with nine. He also collected 21 RBI and batted .298.

In two COVID-19-impacted seasons at JMU, DeLauter owns a .385 batting average to go along with seven home runs and 35 RBI in 42 games played. He was named MVP of the Rockingham County Baseball League in 2020.

