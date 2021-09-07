Advertisement

FAA temporarily bans drones around Lee monument site

The is in effect now through 11:59 p.m. on Thursday.
The is in effect now through 11:59 p.m. on Thursday.(NBC 12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Federal Aviation Administration has temporarily banned drones over and near the Robert E. Lee Monument site.

The ban covers a 2-nautical-mile radius around the statue.

The ban is in effect now through 11:59 p.m. on Thursday.

The FAA issued the order due to “special security reasons.”

To read the official order, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Jennifer Coleman
Richmond woman who went missing inside Glacier National Park found dead
Scott purchased a farm near the Augusta-Rockbridge County line in 1992 and called it home for...
Remembering Willard Scott and his love for the Valley
A study finds the Pfizer vaccine produces fewer antibodies in older people than the Moderna...
UVA researchers are comparatively studying Moderna and Pfizer
Zodiacal light and the Milky Way putting on an excellent show in Australia.
Morning Zodiacal light highlights this week up in the sky
Amanda Shrader poses with skirts, all part of her "Skirt Project." (WHSV)
Staunton woman uses talents to bring women together and build them up

Latest News

The Virginia Department of Elections wants to remind voters of important deadlines coming up. |...
Deadlines to know as Election Day approaches
We are now four and a half months into the COVID-19 pandemic and rapid testing is still scarce...
Festival goers urged to get tested for coronavirus
File image: WHSV
W.Va. State Police investigates officer-involved shooting
Photo: Bath County Public Schools Facebook page
Bath County schools closed through September 17