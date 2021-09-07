Advertisement

Final preparations underway ahead of Robert E. Lee statue removal

Wednesday, contractors for the state will take the controversial confederate statue off its...
Wednesday, contractors for the state will take the controversial confederate statue off its pedestal.
By Henry Graff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s Robert E. Lee’s final night standing in Richmond. Wednesday, contractors for the state will take the controversial confederate statue off its pedestal.

“To know that their labor, their tears, their blood, their sweat and all of the wrong that they endured,” said Alexsis Rodgers, Care in Action Virginia Director.

For Rodgers, an activist, the day the Lee statue is finally removed from Monument Avenue couldn’t have come sooner.

“These monuments to the lost cause, to people who didn’t respect people like me - don’t have a home here in one of the most prominent streets in the City of Richmond,” said Rodgers.

The bulk of the work will happen between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. After a crane lifts the 12-ton statue, Lee and his horse, Traveler, to the ground, it will be cut into three pieces for transport. The piece of bronze went up in 1890.

Governor Ralph Northam announced intentions last year to remove Lee from the state-owned property. Last week, Northam finally won the right to take it down after more than a year in litigation.

Richmond’s Police Chief says people are welcome to come and watch, but they must be peaceful.

“It’s a historical event. It’s a historic, peaceful event. Come down to watch Lee come down but any other agenda, you know, I don’t know what they would be seeking,” said Chief Gerald Smith, Richmond Police Dept.

The work isn’t done Wednesday. On Thursday, crews will remove the plaques and replace a time capsule on site. The 40-foot granite pedestal will remain for now as a plan comes together for the future of Monument Avenue.

For Rodgers, the removal is a moment she can’t miss.

“In the South, to see full circle that monument come down, to think about how they would feel in this moment, to know that their great-granddaughter, their ancestor is here to witness it and working on these issues is truly breathtaking,” said Rodgers.

The public viewing area opens at 8 a.m. Wednesday on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Jennifer Coleman
Richmond woman who went missing inside Glacier National Park found dead
Scott purchased a farm near the Augusta-Rockbridge County line in 1992 and called it home for...
Remembering Willard Scott and his love for the Valley
Amanda Shrader poses with skirts, all part of her "Skirt Project." (WHSV)
Staunton woman uses talents to bring women together and build them up
A study finds the Pfizer vaccine produces fewer antibodies in older people than the Moderna...
UVA researchers are comparatively studying Moderna and Pfizer
Photo: Bath County Public Schools Facebook page
Bath County schools closed through September 17

Latest News

Mental Health America of Augusta located in Staunton, Virginia.
Mental Health America of Augusta to host Running Down Stigma 5K
EMU Counseling
EMU counseling program receives $1.01 million grant
Empowerment3
Harrisonburg center offers sports and mentorship for all abilities
The Rockingham County Planning Commission is meeting on Tuesday night and are considering...
Rockingham County planning commission considering several developments on Tuesday
In Rockingham County many parents are concerned for their children’s safety on Routes 340 and...
Rockingham County parents concerned about safety on Routes 340 and 33