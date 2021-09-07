Advertisement

H.S. Football Schedule Changes - Week 3

High school football schedule changes for week three.
High school football schedule changes for week three.(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By TJ Eck
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High school football schedule changes for week three.

H.S. Football Schedule Changes - Week 3 (September 10)

Bath County at Mountain View - Cancelled

-Game is canceled due to Bath County moving to virtual instruction and cancelling athletics events for the week. Mountain View is trying to find a replacement opponent, if possible, according to AD Keith Cubbage.

