HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High school football schedule changes for week three.

H.S. Football Schedule Changes - Week 3 (September 10)

Bath County at Mountain View - Cancelled

-Game is canceled due to Bath County moving to virtual instruction and cancelling athletics events for the week. Mountain View is trying to find a replacement opponent, if possible, according to AD Keith Cubbage.

