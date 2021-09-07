Relay for Life happening tomorrow at Rockingham County Fairgrounds

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - On Saturday, the American Cancer Society hosted the Harrisonburg and Rockingham County Relay for Life.

The event has numerous causes that include raising money for research, caregivers and cancer survivors.

“It’s a place where people can get hope, energized for their fight or be able tor reflect upon loved ones lost. I think its kind of a healing for them something to do in honor of their loved ones who are not here,” Whitney Minnick with the Southeast region of the American Cancer Society said.

Fundraising Friday!! Here's our TOP 5 teams as of right now. Thank you for all your hard work!!! See you at Relay!! Posted by Relay For Life of Harrisonburg/Rockingham, VA on Friday, September 3, 2021

There are host of events happening at the relay:

Huge Relay Yard Sale from 8 a.m. to noon

Opening Ceremony and Survivor Lap at 5 p.m.

Luminaria Ceremony at 9 p.m. and Closing Ceremony at 11 p.m.

Food and activities for kids all day

“Everything that you purchase at the event whether it is food or auction, all of that goes toward the American Cancer Society and so far we have raised $86,000 and really excited to see what else we can raise,” Minnick added.

There is no need to register, everyone interested in participating is welcome to just show up. For more information on the Relay for Life, click here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.