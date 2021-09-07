Advertisement

Relay for Life happening tomorrow at Rockingham County Fairgrounds

Events are scheduled all throughout the day.
Events are scheduled all throughout the day.(WHSV)
By Simone McKenny
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - On Saturday, the American Cancer Society hosted the Harrisonburg and Rockingham County Relay for Life.

The event has numerous causes that include raising money for research, caregivers and cancer survivors.

“It’s a place where people can get hope, energized for their fight or be able tor reflect upon loved ones lost. I think its kind of a healing for them something to do in honor of their loved ones who are not here,” Whitney Minnick with the Southeast region of the American Cancer Society said.

Fundraising Friday!! Here's our TOP 5 teams as of right now. Thank you for all your hard work!!! See you at Relay!!

Posted by Relay For Life of Harrisonburg/Rockingham, VA on Friday, September 3, 2021

There are host of events happening at the relay:

  • Huge Relay Yard Sale from 8 a.m. to noon
  • Opening Ceremony and Survivor Lap at 5 p.m.
  • Luminaria Ceremony at 9 p.m. and Closing Ceremony at 11 p.m.
  • Food and activities for kids all day

“Everything that you purchase at the event whether it is food or auction, all of that goes toward the American Cancer Society and so far we have raised $86,000 and really excited to see what else we can raise,” Minnick added.

There is no need to register, everyone interested in participating is welcome to just show up. For more information on the Relay for Life, click here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Coleman
Richmond woman who went missing inside Glacier National Park found dead
Scott purchased a farm near the Augusta-Rockbridge County line in 1992 and called it home for...
Remembering Willard Scott and his love for the Valley
A study finds the Pfizer vaccine produces fewer antibodies in older people than the Moderna...
UVA researchers are comparatively studying Moderna and Pfizer
Zodiacal light and the Milky Way putting on an excellent show in Australia.
Morning Zodiacal light highlights this week up in the sky
How are days students may have to quarantine reflected on their school records

Latest News

Race to the Bottom takes place in Sandy Bottom Park each year.
Bridgewater partners with American Cancer Society for Race to Bottom 5k
Last week, the Virginia Supreme Court made a unanimous decision for the statue to be removed.
Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond to be removed Wednesday
Blue Ridge Free Clinic moves to new location, opens Tuesday
Overnight Forecast 9/6/2021