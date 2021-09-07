Advertisement

Rockingham County Fire & Rescue offer medical history form

Rockingham County Fire & Rescue created a medical history form that you can print out at home...
Rockingham County Fire & Rescue created a medical history form that you can print out at home and keep in an obvious place in case EMS has to come to you.(WHSV)
By Julian Bussells
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - When emergencies happen, seconds matter.

Rockingham County Fire & Rescue created a medical history form that you can print out at home and keep in an obvious place in case EMS has to come to you.

“It contains information about their recent medical history, their medications, their allergies, and anything that has been going on with them recently,” said Fiona Albertson, Fire & Safety Technician of Rockingham County. “That way when people call they’ll have that information in front of us so we don’t have to ask them a lot of repetitive questions.”

Albertson suggests keeping your form behind your front door or on your refrigerator. For more information on how you can print out your medical history form, visit their website here.

