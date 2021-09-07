Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation receives more than $400,000 in grants to preserve historic land

NEW MARKET, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation (SVBF) works to protect Civil War sites in the Valley, and just last week the organization was awarded close to half a million dollars to continue its mission.

Keven Walker, the CEO of SVBF, says they were blessed to be awarded two grants from the Department of Historic Resources.

The General Assembly established the Virginia Battlefield Preservation Fund (VBPF) in 2010 and authorized the Virginia Department of Historic Resources (DHR) to administer the fund by evaluating and disbursing grant awards to eligible recipients.

“Just over $200,000 that’ll be used to preserve and protect over 100 acres of land here in Shenandoah County,” Walker said. “Then there will be another couple hundred thousand dollars that will be used to help preserve 146 acres in Augusta County.”

The money for the site in Shenandoah County will preserve the area associated with the Battle of Fisher’s Hill, just south of Strasburg.

Walker says this battlefield is important because it was really the beginning of the end of the confederacy in the Shenandoah Valley.

Money in Augusta County will be tied to the Piedmont Battlefield located along the Middle River.

As the Robert E. Lee monument in Richmond is set to be removed on Wednesday, Walker says they have been contacted by Richmond and Charlottesville about how the organization could use those statues to tell the story of the Valley.

Over the summer the organization was one of many groups that applied to acquire the statue removed in Charlottesville.

“We have entertained the idea of some monuments coming here to our battlefield properties and we also are looking to put up new monuments both to federal soldiers, confederate soldiers, as well as highlighting African American stories here in the Shenandoah Valley,” Walker said. “So it’s kind of a wait-and-see game right now with Charlottesville and Richmond and other locations.”

Walker says they have not heard any other movement on if the two confederate monuments would make their way to the Shenandoah Valley.

