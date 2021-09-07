Advertisement

Valley staffing agency sees uptick in applicants

Hughes says you can apply online through their website, Facebook page, or by calling (540) 217 - 5485 .(whsv)
By John Hood
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As unemployment benefits ended for millions of Americans over the weekend, one staffing agency in the Valley says they are seeing an increase in the number of people interested in working since the start of the pandemic.

“We do have partnerships that definitely helped us get by at that time but as far as applicants walking in the door it dramatically decreased,” Chelsi Hughes, with the Labor Max Staffing Harrisonburg location, said.

Hughes says over the last year, there were times where they could go weeks without new applicants, but recently they have been receiving close to 20 applicants a day.

She says considering benefits ended just a few days ago, she’s not sure if that’s what is causing the uptick but her team is dedicated to helping new and old applicants find their next careers.

“You are a part of our family so therefore you walk in our door and we are going to find exactly what you are looking for. It is a step in the door in the right direction for your next career,” Hughes said.

Hughes says they currently have 400 jobs applicants could apply for and work the next day.

For more information on how to apply, call (540) 217 - 5485 or click here.

