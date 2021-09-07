Warm with a mid-week cold front

TUESDAY: A refreshing start to the day this morning with temperatures rising into the 70s. A warm day ahead. High pressure that’s been overhead the last 24 hours will begin to build off the coast, which will turn our winds out of the south, giving us a warmer day today. Abundant sunshine all day with just a few passing clouds. Though it will be warmer, we’ll still have low humidity, so it will feel pleasant. Highs today in the low 80s for West Virginia, low to mid 80s for the Valley.

For the evening, pleasant with temperatures in the 70s and quickly falling after sunset. Clear skies will continue for the evening and overnight as temperatures dip into the upper 50s for West Virginia locations and into the low 60s for the Valley.

WEDNESDAY: A comfortable morning with temperatures rising into the 70s. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds today, as we’re tracking another cold front that will be pushing through from the northwest late in the day. Warmer today, highs in the mid to upper 80s, but humidity still remains fairly low. There will be isolated showers and storms with this front, but coverage will be very limited. Not much moisture for this front to work with as it crosses our area today -- most of the moisture will be to the north and east of our area.

For the evening, isolated showers and storms, arriving after the evening commute. They will be moving generally from southwest to northeast as the front pushes through, and the activity will be beyond our area just after midnight.

Overnight, more dry air filters in. Mild with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s with falling humidity.

THURSDAY: Mild in the morning with temperatures starting in the 60s. A mix of sun and clouds today behind the cold front and very pleasant. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80 with lower humidity. A great day to spend some time outside! Temperatures in the evening will roll back into the 60s, and overnight, very refreshing with lows in the low to mid 50s.

FRIDAY: High pressure will once again build in right overhead today, which will continue to bring us lots of sunshine. Very comfortable to start the day with temperatures rising into the 60s. Pleasant for the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 70s once again. A beautiful stretch of weather to spend time outside! Overnight, crisp and refreshing with lows in the upper 40s for West Virginia areas -- into the low 50s for the Valley.

SATURDAY: As the center of high pressure starts to slide off the coast this weekend, we’ll begin to see temperatures rebound with air flow out of the southwest once again. Cool and crisp to start the day with temperatures in the 60s early. Another day with wall-to-wall sunshine. Warm and comfortable. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Mild for the overnight hours with lows in the low to mid 50s.

SUNDAY: Another sunny morning with temperatures rising into the 70s. Lots of sunshine to start the day a few passing clouds for the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Low humidity continues today, so still a great day for outdoor plans! Overnight lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

MONDAY: Turning warmer today. Morning temperatures will quickly rise into the 70s with sunshine. For the afternoon, a mix of sun and clouds and very warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s, and the humidity will begin to increase through the day. Still a pleasant day for outdoor activities, just be sure to drink plenty of water when enjoying these activities!

