W.Va. State Police investigates officer-involved shooting

File image: WHSV
File image: WHSV(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HARDY COUNTY, W.Va. (WHSV) - The Hardy County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Monday, September 6, deputies attempted to locate a fugitive believed to be at 477 Highland Springs Terrace in Old Fields, West Virginia.

While attempting to locate the fugitive, the sheriff’s office says deputies encountered 35-year-old Christopher C. Zenittini, who failed to appear in court for an arrest in Hardy County. Officials say that at the time Zenittini was armed and exchanged fire with the deputies. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No law enforcement personnel was injured as a result of this incident. The West Virginia State Police Crime Scene Team responded to the scene. This incident is currently under investigation conducted by West Virginia State Police.

Members of Moorefield County Police Department and Hampshire County Sheriff’s Department also assisted at the scene.

