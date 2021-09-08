Advertisement

13 Miami-Dade school employees have died of COVID-19 since mid-August

By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Thirteen Miami-Dade County Public Schools employees have died from COVID-19 since Aug. 16, according to the school district and the local teachers union.

The district said none of the cases were contracted in school buildings.

Those who died included four teachers, a security monitor, a cafeteria worker and seven bus drivers.

Alberto Carvalho, the Miami-Dade County Public Schools superintendent, weighed in on the fact that all 13 were African American and unvaccinated.

“I think this underscores the big tragedy that we see occurring across America,” Carvalho said.

“Even though in my community, 98% of individuals have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, there is still a lag specific to individuals that represent ethnic minorities in Miami-Dade. And this is a result of understandable historic facts that have in a certain way prejudiced the understanding in these communities about the viability of the vaccine.”

Vaccine mandates are illegal in Florida, so Carvalho said the best he can do is offer incentives for getting fully vaccinated.

This week the district is proposing a $275 stipend to employees who show proof of vaccination.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother and daughter Brenda Curry and Wanda McClung, both from Kanawha County, were reported...
Missing mother, daughter found following fatal crash
Photo: Bath County Public Schools Facebook page
Bath County schools closed through September 17
File image: WHSV
W.Va. State Police investigates officer-involved shooting
Amanda Shrader poses with skirts, all part of her "Skirt Project." (WHSV)
Staunton woman uses talents to bring women together and build them up
His wife, Lauren, was not supposed to be on that flight. So when he turned on the television...
20 years after 9/11: ‘We will live with the scars the rest of our lives’

Latest News

Two seniors are recovering, thanks to five heroes who pulled them out of their burning car....
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Good Samaritans rescue couple from burning car
LIVE: Biden remarks honoring labor unions
Arkansas transgender community looks for acceptance
Arkansas transgender community looks for acceptance
FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2021 file photo, the U.S. Supreme Court is seen on Capitol Hill in...
Supreme Court to return to in-person arguments
FILE - President Joe Biden answers a question from a reporter following a virtual meeting from...
Biden to honor labor unions in White House remarks