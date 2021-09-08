Advertisement

7 charter schools seek OK to open in West Virginia

They include three statewide online schools that would serve kindergarten through 12th grades,...
By Associated Press and The Charleston Gazette-Mail
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The chairman of a new West Virginia charter schools board says seven charter schools are seeking permission to open in the state.

Chairman Adam Kissel tells The Charleston Gazette-Mail they include three statewide online schools that would serve kindergarten through 12th grades, and four brick-and-mortar charter schools.

Legislation approved earlier this year created the new state-level charter board. State law allows for two virtual statewide charter schools.

The board can approve a brick-and-mortar charter to open in a county even if it’s opposed by a local school board. Two are proposed for the Eastern Panhandle and others are proposed near Morgantown and in Nitro.

