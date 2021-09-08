Advertisement

‘Blue’s Clues’ original host reappears to celebrate show’s 25th anniversary

On Tuesday, Steve Burns, the original host of "Blue's Clues," appeared in a video posted to...
On Tuesday, Steve Burns, the original host of "Blue's Clues," appeared in a video posted to Nick Junior's twitter account as part of the show's 25th anniversary celebration.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A famous blue pup is turning 25 years old and it’s not in dog years!

The popular children’s program “Blue’s Clues” is celebrating its silver anniversary this year.

On Tuesday, the original host appeared in a video posted to Nick Junior’s Twitter account as part of the celebration.

In the video, Steve Burns sported the striped, green shirt he wore as host of the popular 1990s Nickelodeon series. Burns talked in character about his decision to leave the show in 2002 and thanked fans for their support.

“I never forgot you … ever,” Burns said in the video. “And I’m super glad we’re still friends.”

Burns has appeared in various videos for the anniversary celebration. In one video, he joined other hosts of the show in a song celebrating Blue.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother and daughter Brenda Curry and Wanda McClung, both from Kanawha County, were reported...
Missing mother, daughter found following fatal crash
File image: WHSV
W.Va. State Police investigates officer-involved shooting
Photo: Bath County Public Schools Facebook page
Bath County schools closed through September 17
Amanda Shrader poses with skirts, all part of her "Skirt Project." (WHSV)
Staunton woman uses talents to bring women together and build them up
His wife, Lauren, was not supposed to be on that flight. So when he turned on the television...
20 years after 9/11: ‘We will live with the scars the rest of our lives’

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden answers a question from a reporter following a virtual meeting from...
Biden honors labor unions in White House remarks
Here's a look at what might be causing extreme weather around the United States and the world.
Study calls for strict limits on oil, coal to curb global warming
Crews gently lower the torso of Confederate General Robert E. Lee, one of the country's largest...
Richmond’s massive Robert E. Lee statue removed from pedestal, cut into pieces
A driver shortage due to COVID-19 has hit school districts, delivery companies and ride-hailing...
COVID-19 driver shortage hits schools, trucking, ride-sharing services