Advertisement

CVS Health expands access to COVID-19 testing

On September 8, CVS Health opened 5 test sites at select CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations in...
On September 8, CVS Health opened 5 test sites at select CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations in West Virginia, increasing access to COVID-19 testing in high-risk, underserved communities with limited availability to lab testing services.(Storyblocks.com)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

W.Va. (WSAZ) - CVS Health has opened 5 test sites at select CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations in West Virginia, increasing access to COVID-19 testing in high-risk, underserved communities with limited availability to lab testing services.

These new sites will utilize a no-cost self-swab test for individuals meeting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria, in addition to age guidelines, with tests being funded by the U.S. Dept of Health and Human Services.

Patients must register in advance at CVS.com to schedule an appointment. Patients will be required to stay in their cars and directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions.

A CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process to ensure it is done properly.

Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing and the results will be available in approximately 1-2 days.

The new drive-thru testing sites in West Virginia include:

  • 278 East Main Street, Milton
  • 1414 N. Eisenhower Dr., Beckley
  • 885 Oakwood Rd., Charleston
  • 505 Randolph Ave, Elkins
  • 401 Marion Square, Fairmont

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother and daughter Brenda Curry and Wanda McClung, both from Kanawha County, were reported...
Missing mother, daughter found following fatal crash
Photo: Bath County Public Schools Facebook page
Bath County schools closed through September 17
File image: WHSV
W.Va. State Police investigates officer-involved shooting
Amanda Shrader poses with skirts, all part of her "Skirt Project." (WHSV)
Staunton woman uses talents to bring women together and build them up
His wife, Lauren, was not supposed to be on that flight. So when he turned on the television...
20 years after 9/11: ‘We will live with the scars the rest of our lives’

Latest News

Crews remove one of the country's largest remaining monuments to the Confederacy, a towering...
Richmond’s massive Robert E. Lee statue removed from pedestal on Monument Avenue
According to the governor’s release, families earning up to 85 percent of the state median...
Free education offered at Waynesboro YMCA
Rockingham County Administration Center
Rockingham County Board of Supervisors to meet Wednesday
Rockingham County planning commission meeting 9/7/21
Rockingham County planning commission OKs one McGaheysville proposal, denies other