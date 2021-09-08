Dominion Energy work to impact traffic in City of Staunton

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Dominion Energy announced in a press release it is working with the City of Staunton to underground certain electric lines in the downtown area as part of the City’s Central Avenue Streetscape project.

This utility work will impact traffic patterns in the City, and drivers should consider alternate routes, the release states.

Dominion Energy crews will begin the work Sept. 14, and the company says the project is anticipated to take two to three weeks, weather permitting.

Work will be completed in phases, beginning with Pump and Central Streets, followed by Lewis Street, and ending with Baldwin Street.

Traffic detours will be posted in the work area. For more information, click here.

