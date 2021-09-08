Advertisement

EMU counseling program receives $1.01 million grant

EMU Counseling
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 8:17 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Eastern Mennonite University counseling program received a $1.01 million grant continuation from the Health Resources and Services Administration.

The majority of this funding will support students as they pursue internships to provide mental health services to the local community.

Program Director Michael Horst shared the power of therapy and mental health support.

“Therapy helps folks live much richer, deeper, and fuller lives. It also helps to address some of the acute places of suffering. Teaching and counseling are life-giving and I’m so grateful to be able to do both,” Horst said.

The remainder of the grant will be used to help students learn new methods of care, such as telehealth, in the face of the pandemic.

