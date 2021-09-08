Fishersville church remembers 9/11 by displaying 2,977 flags

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - It’s been 20 years since the terrorist attacks of 9/11. As people remember the lives lost then, some veterans say the pain cuts even deeper now following the suicide bombings in Kabul, which killed 13 U.S. service members.

“Everyone continues to say that’s a debt that will never be repaid. It’s not. It’ll never be repaid, and just by the way that everything has happened... It was a stab in the back,” Chuck Layman, a disabled combat veteran of Afghanistan, said.

Crossroads Baptist Church in Fishersville is taking the time to honor those men and women and remember the sacrifices that were made 20 years ago on September 11, 2001.

“There are 2,977 flags... One for every person who passed away on 9/11,” Pastor Heath Spivey said. “Service members, first responders rushing into buildings. As people were pouring out, there were people who went in.”

Every flag placed in the ground is also a reminder of where they were when the attacks happened.

“I was in college,” Spivey recalled. “Someone came into where I was working and asked me if I’d heard about what was going on in New York, and I hadn’t. So, we wheeled out a TV with the big rabbit ears and watched everything and actually saw the second plane hit the tower... It was a moving day.”

Layman was on active duty with the 25th ID in Hawaii.

“I didn’t know what was going on, and I started hearing people talk and then people said, ‘We’ve been attacked! We’ve been attacked!’ and it just kind of spiraled down from there,” Layman said.

And for combat veterans of Afghanistan, like Layman, looking back on the events of that day can be difficult. He says he couldn’t watch anything about 9/11 on TV until 2008. But he says it’s something that will never be forgotten.

“It’s a day that’s going to be etched in my memory until the day I die, and everyone that saw it on TV or heard about it... When people see these flags, just remember the sacrifice,” Layman said.

“It’s one day on the calendar, but it’s such a big day in our lives, and we just want people to know that we’re not forgetting,” Spivey said.

Crossroads Baptist Church will be setting off fireworks Friday at 9 p.m. They will livestream the light show, but are welcoming the community to the church and surrounding businesses to watch them and see the flag display.

