Free education offered at Waynesboro YMCA

Limited space available; families may qualify for free education for 3 and 4-year-olds
According to the governor’s release, families earning up to 85 percent of the state median...
According to the governor’s release, families earning up to 85 percent of the state median income with young children are eligible for Virginia’s Child Care Subsidy Program. | Credit: WHSV(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Family YMCA is opening its doors to 3 and 4-year-olds in the community, and it may be free to families who qualify, according to a press release.

The Waynesboro Y says preschool program is funded in part through increased early childhood investments announced by Governor Ralph Northam August 17.

According to the governor’s release, families earning up to 85 percent of the state median income with young children are eligible for Virginia’s Child Care Subsidy Program.

“Access to high quality early learning is critical for children’s development, and the Commonwealth’s investment in early childhood education is a major reason Virginia was named the best state to do business for the second year in a row,” said Governor Northam. “Increasing school readiness is more important than ever as we recover from the pandemic, and this historic commitment puts us one step closer to offering a great start for all Virginia children.”

The Waynesboro Y has limited spaces available, and spaces are first come, first serve.

“We are excited to provide such an amazing opportunity to our community,” said Rebecca Patton, childcare director for the Y. “A unified system where every 3 and 4 year old get access to high-quality care and education is needed.

“These funds will allow us the ability to provide additional educational opportunities for our staff, provide full day care for families who otherwise may not qualify and improve the school readiness for all children.”

The deadline to apply is September 30. Some families are already taking advantage of the program.

“I am so thankful for a preschool program that meets the needs of our family,” said Kami Yee, a parent of a 4-year-old at the Y. “Our daughter enjoys being part of a high-quality preschool program. She has made friends and built relationships which will help jumpstart her education.”

For more information or to see if your family qualifies, contact Rebecca Patton, Waynesboro Family YMCA Childcare Director at (540) 943-9622, ext. 208, or email rapatton@ntelos.net.

