JMU men’s soccer defeats George Mason for third straight win

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison men’s soccer team picked up its third straight win Tuesday night.

The Dukes defeated George Mason, 2-0, at Sentara Park. Melker Anshelm and Rodrigo Robles each scored a goal for the Dukes, who outshot the Patriots 12-8 in the victory. It was a physical match with three yellow cards handed out to George Mason players. JMU goalkeeper Alex DeSatnick pitched a shutout for the Dukes while recording three saves.

JMU improves to 3-1 overall with the victory. The Dukes are scheduled to host College of Charleston Saturday night at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.