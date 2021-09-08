Advertisement

JMU men’s soccer defeats George Mason for third straight win

The James Madison men’s soccer team picked up its third straight win Tuesday night.
The James Madison men's soccer team picked up its third straight win Tuesday night.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 9:41 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison men’s soccer team picked up its third straight win Tuesday night.

The Dukes defeated George Mason, 2-0, at Sentara Park. Melker Anshelm and Rodrigo Robles each scored a goal for the Dukes, who outshot the Patriots 12-8 in the victory. It was a physical match with three yellow cards handed out to George Mason players. JMU goalkeeper Alex DeSatnick pitched a shutout for the Dukes while recording three saves.

JMU improves to 3-1 overall with the victory. The Dukes are scheduled to host College of Charleston Saturday night at 7 p.m.

