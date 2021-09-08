JMU offensive line regroups after Fornadel’s injury

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison football team’s offensive line is preparing to play the rest of the 2021 season without its best player.

All-American left tackle Liam Fornadel injured his knee in Saturday’s win over Morehead State. He’s expected to undergo surgery soon and will likely miss the rest of the 2021 season, according to JMU head coach Curt Cignetti. Fornadel’s knee injury comes after he missed most of the spring season with a season-ending shoulder injury.

With Fornadel out, Tyler Stephens moves into the starting lineup at left tackle.

“We still have a good offensive line,” said Cignetti, during his weekly press conferences Tuesday afternoon. “We got good players there and they are well-coached and we are going to be just fine...we’re doing the things that we need to do to ensure that we have adequate depth to get through the season but then also players to develop in the future.”

Stephens joins a starting unit that includes: Nick Kidwell (right tackle), Cole Potts (right guard), J.T. Timming (center), and Tyshawn Wyatt (left guard).

Press Conference Notes - Tuesday, September 7

-Cignetti said defensive lineman Tyler Negron has moved to offensive line in hopes to build depth within the unit

-Linebacker Matt Binkowski has shifted positions, according to Cignetti. Binkowski moves to offense where he will serve as an H-Back/Fullback/Tight End

-Rover MJ Hampton will be out for another 2-3 weeks with a foot injury, according to Cignetti. Hampton has already missed the last few weeks with the injury

-Cignetti praised JMU’s next opponent, Maine: “Really, really good team coming in here.”

