Mental Health America of Augusta to host Running Down Stigma 5K

Mental Health America of Augusta located in Staunton, Virginia.
Mental Health America of Augusta located in Staunton, Virginia.
By Tara Todd
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 8:52 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Mental Health America of Augusta aims to normalize the conversation around mental health, but those efforts need support.

It is hosting the Running Down Stigma 5K to benefit MHA-A. The family-friendly event is for individuals, teams, runners, and walkers.

MHA Augusta’s Executive Director Bruce Blair believes we’ve all seen the impact of mental health on ourselves and those we love over the last year due to the pandemic.

“You’re starting to see more and more professional athletes come out and talk about their own struggles with mental health,” said Blair. “And so, we know that it’s a need in our community and we want to be there to help people get connected to the resources that they do need.”

The Running Down Stigma 5K is at Gypsy Hill Park Saturday, September 11, starting at 8 a.m.

