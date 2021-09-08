Advertisement

Page County blows out Nelson County in Tuesday night matchup

The Page County football team evened its record with a victory Tuesday night.

By TJ Eck
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Page County football team evened its record with a victory Tuesday night.

The Panthers dominated Nelson County, 47-6, in a game that was originally scheduled for last Friday but was postponed until Tuesday evening.

With the win, Page County improves to 1-1 overall. The Panthers are scheduled to host Staunton Friday night for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

