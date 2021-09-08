Page County blows out Nelson County in Tuesday night matchup

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Page County football team evened its record with a victory Tuesday night.

The Panthers dominated Nelson County, 47-6, in a game that was originally scheduled for last Friday but was postponed until Tuesday evening.

With the win, Page County improves to 1-1 overall. The Panthers are scheduled to host Staunton Friday night for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.