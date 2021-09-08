Advertisement

Red Knights Chapter 8 will ride over 80 miles in honor of lives lost on 9/11

Red Knight Chapters from over 5 states will be coming to Virginia with over 150 motorcycles...
Red Knight Chapters from over 5 states will be coming to Virginia with over 150 motorcycles participating.(KVLY)
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Red Knights Chapter 8 will be riding for over 80 miles in remembrance of the people we lost during 9/11.

Red Knight Chapters from over 5 states will be coming to Virginia with over 150 motorcycles participating. The ride will begin at 9:11 a.m. on Sept. 12.

Registration will start at 7:30 a.m. at Prince George County Fire Department Company 1. To register, click here.

The cost to register prior to Sept. 4 for drivers, the cost is $20, and for passengers, it is $10. The cost for registration after or on-site will be $25 for drivers and $15 for passengers.

The ride will end at Namozine Volunteer Fire Department in Petersburg.

