Rockingham County Board of Supervisors to meet Wednesday

Rockingham County Administration Center
Rockingham County Administration Center(WHSV)
By Simone McKenny
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to meet Wednesday afternoon at 3 p.m. There are a number of items on the agenda, including a presentation from the organization Faith in Action on affordable housing.

Leaders of Faith in Action say their presentation will continue their efforts to bring a housing trust fund to be established for Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.

“Being able to find an adequate housing whether it be to purchase or renting, there is just a real demand for that and not a lot of supply right now,” Adam Blagg, president of Faith in Action, said.

Blagg says the housing trust fund will benefit not only people in need of housing but other industries in the community.

“We’ve had conversations with the Virginia Poultry Growers Association and how they feel the crunch of a housing shortage in our community, the Realtors Association, so just bringing multiple voices to the table saying this not just the Faith in Action issue and hoping to just continue the process and conversation and moving forward,” Bragg added.

In addition to the affordable housing presentation, the supervisors will hear a report from the Virginia Department of Transportation, a public hearing on special use permits, and a number of staff and committee updates.

For the complete agenda, click here.

