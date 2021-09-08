Rockingham County parents concerned about safety on Routes 340 and 33

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - In Rockingham County, many parents are concerned for their children’s safety on Routes 340 and 33 during the commute to and from school.

Parents say they are concerned about the level of traffic on 340, which brings students from Grottoes to their schools in Elkton. They say the high speeds combined with inexperienced drivers and frequent wildlife crossings make it a recipe for disaster.

“It’s a big concern for a lot of the parents that I’ve spoken with and it’s also a concern that a lady inside my church was hit by a train right there on Island Ford Road and 340 crossing,” Matt Cross, a Republican running for school board in Rockingham County, said.

Cross said there are a number of ways the road can be made safer.

“We need to broaden the shoulders on 340 and the area to look at is widening 340 from that Grottoes route down to Island Ford at least to start off with,” he said.

Cross and some parents also hope to see an increased police presence on the road as well as on Route 33 near Spotswood High School.

“I travel that road a lot, very and I do mean very rarely do I see somebody set up on that road and that’s the problem everybody knows that so they just let her fly,” said Aaron Crummett, the father of two Rockingham County school students.

Crummett said the lack of long turning lanes requires drivers to quickly stop almost completely to make 90 degree turns in a 55 mile per hour zone. He has a son who just turned 16 and is about to start driving and said as a father, Route 33 scares him more than any other road in the area.

“It is easily the most dangerous road in Rockingham County. Every day there are wrecks, there’s never not wrecks on that road,” said Crummett.

Rockingham County School officials tell WHSV they have looked closely at traffic data on the two roads and are doing everything they can to make things as safe as possible. They say they offer multiple routes and ways for children to get to school safely, they also support any potential traffic improvements on the two roads.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.