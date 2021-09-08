Rockingham County planning commission considering several developments on Tuesday

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County Planning Commission is meeting on Tuesday night and is considering several noteworthy projects.

The biggest item on the agenda is the consideration of a 90 townhome development on Bloomer Springs Road by Great Eastern Resort Corp.

Another noteworthy item is the consideration of a rezoning of a property on Model Road at the intersection of Mt. Olivet Church Road, Resort Drive and Route 33. The proposal is looking to rezone the property to build either a coffee shop, restaurant, or business offices.

The planning commission takes a number of factors into account when deciding to approve, deny or table a project.

“They’re looking at any environmental issues, consistency with the comprehensive plan, what the surrounding land uses are, how it complies with the zoning ordinance, so it’s a multi-faceted study that they do before they make a recommendation,” said Rhonda Cooper, Director of Community Development for Rockingham County.

The commission also considers comments from the Virginia Department of Transportation, comments from schools, and whether or not public utilities are available.

The commission will also be discussing the development of 155 single-family homes between Power Dam Road and Three Leagues Road in McGaheysville.

The controversial development has been tabled by the commission since July. The commission can choose to take up the proposal and recommend approval or denial of it or keep it tabled. They have set a deadline to make a decision on the project by their next meeting on Oct. 5.

