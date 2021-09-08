Advertisement

Show goes on for Court Square Theater

Court Square Theater in Harrisonburg
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 11:33 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The show goes on for Court Square Theater in Harrisonburg.

The theater held an open house over the weekend and Managing Director J.P. Gulla said having people back in the theater meant a lot.

“It’s like a really really dirty piece of glass that’s been like kind of covered up for the last year of like dust, smoke and all this other kind of stuff, and now we’re spraying it with Windex and we’re taking and we’re getting it really clear and clean and moving forward,” Gulla said.

Programing stopped last March, and for a whole year the theater was silent, but Gulla said all the downtime has been like a rebirth.

“We can truly start from scratch and we can truly start and say ‘okay well let’s get this part of the community involved’ and ‘let’s get a little bit of this involved’ and let’s really make it something that there is something going on every night and it can really incorporate a lot within our community,” Gulla said.

Gulla said he hopes to create a space for everyone to share their cultures and art.

The theater will have a Hispanic Film Festival from September 29- Oct 3 and then in October, the Valley Playhouse is putting on Alice in Wonderland.

Gulla said if you have any ideas on what you’d like to see in the theater, you can send them to courtsquaretheater@gmail.com.

