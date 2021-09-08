Staunton City Schools announces policy for providing free meals

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton City Schools (SCS) announced in a press release Wednesday its policy for providing meals for children served under the National School Lunch, and/or School Breakfast Programs.

All schools in the division will be participating in the Seamless Summer Option (SSO) as implemented under the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010.

Enrolled students will be provided a nutritious meal for breakfast and lunch each day at no charge to the household. Households will not be required to submit a meal application form to receive meals at no charge, according to SCS.

Each household will receive a letter informing them of the program, including contact information for any questions. Each school and/or central school nutrition office has a copy of the policy, which SCS says may be reviewed by any interested party.

SCS says the new school year requires a new meal application. Although school meals will be provided free to all children, school funding and eligibility for other programs depends on completed meal applications.

A new meal application must be completed if you have not already turned in an application for the new school year.

School meal eligibility does not roll over from year to year. SCS says it is important to submit a completed meal application as soon as possible.

Only one meal application is needed for each household. Applications are available online at https://www.staunton.k12.va.us.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.