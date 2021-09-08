Advertisement

USPS holding job fair at Richmond office

The United States Postal Service will host a job fair at its main Richmond Post Office.
The United States Postal Service will host a job fair at its main Richmond Post Office.(CNN Newsource)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The United States Postal Service will host a job fair at its main Richmond Post Office.

The fair will be held on Sept. 11 from 1-4 p.m. at the Richmond Main Post Office along Brook Road.

“Right now, we are looking for committed and motivated individuals to join us in our mission of service to your local community and the nation through the holidays and beyond,” a release said.

Applications are being accepted online only, but staff will be available that day to give information and answer questions.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old, and be able to pass a drug screening and background check.

For more information on careers, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Mother and daughter Brenda Curry and Wanda McClung, both from Kanawha County, were reported...
Missing mother, daughter found following fatal crash
File image: WHSV
W.Va. State Police investigates officer-involved shooting
Photo: Bath County Public Schools Facebook page
Bath County schools closed through September 17
Amanda Shrader poses with skirts, all part of her "Skirt Project." (WHSV)
Staunton woman uses talents to bring women together and build them up
Police were called to the Victorian Square shopping mall on Hull Street Monday afternoon.
Police say fetal remains found in backpack left in dumpster

Latest News

Homes For The Holidays