VSP investigating fatal crash in Madison Co.

MADISON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Madison County.

VSP says the crash happened along Route 230, near Elly Road, around 2 p.m. Sunday, September 5. A 2017 Harley motorcycle was heading east on Rt. 230 when it crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a westbound 2005 Chevrolet Colorado.

The motorcyclist, 64-year-old Earl L. Blankenship of Orange, died at the scene of the crash. Authorities say Blankenship was wearing a helmet.

The driver of the Chevy, an 80-year-old man from Aroda, suffered minor injuries and was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment. He was wearing a seat belt.

