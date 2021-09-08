Advertisement

VSP investigating fatal crash in Madison Co.

Virginia State Police (FILE)
Virginia State Police (FILE)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Madison County.

VSP says the crash happened along Route 230, near Elly Road, around 2 p.m. Sunday, September 5. A 2017 Harley motorcycle was heading east on Rt. 230 when it crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a westbound 2005 Chevrolet Colorado.

The motorcyclist, 64-year-old Earl L. Blankenship of Orange, died at the scene of the crash. Authorities say Blankenship was wearing a helmet.

The driver of the Chevy, an 80-year-old man from Aroda, suffered minor injuries and was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment. He was wearing a seat belt.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Mother and daughter Brenda Curry and Wanda McClung, both from Kanawha County, were reported...
Missing mother, daughter found following fatal crash
File image: WHSV
W.Va. State Police investigates officer-involved shooting
Photo: Bath County Public Schools Facebook page
Bath County schools closed through September 17
Amanda Shrader poses with skirts, all part of her "Skirt Project." (WHSV)
Staunton woman uses talents to bring women together and build them up
Police were called to the Victorian Square shopping mall on Hull Street Monday afternoon.
Police say fetal remains found in backpack left in dumpster

Latest News

They include three statewide online schools that would serve kindergarten through 12th grades,...
7 charter schools seek OK to open in West Virginia
Dominion Energy work to impact traffic in City of Staunton
The United States Postal Service will host a job fair at its main Richmond Post Office.
USPS holding job fair at Richmond office
Crews gently lower the torso of Confederate General Robert E. Lee, one of the country's largest...
Richmond’s massive Robert E. Lee statue removed from pedestal, cut into pieces