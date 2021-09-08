Advertisement

VSP: Labor Day Weekend traffic crashes claim 8 lives in Virginia

(FILE)
(FILE)(Source: WVIR)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. – The Virginia State Police says a total of eight traffic deaths were reported over the Labor Day holiday weekend.

According to VSP, those fatal crashes were in Bedford, Charlotte, Hanover, Madison, Suffolk, and Wythe counties, as well as Norfolk and Virginia Beach.

State police arrested 59 impaired drivers on Virginia highways, helped 995 disabled/stranded motorists, and investigated a total of 778 crashes.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Mother and daughter Brenda Curry and Wanda McClung, both from Kanawha County, were reported...
Missing mother, daughter found following fatal crash
File image: WHSV
W.Va. State Police investigates officer-involved shooting
Photo: Bath County Public Schools Facebook page
Bath County schools closed through September 17
Amanda Shrader poses with skirts, all part of her "Skirt Project." (WHSV)
Staunton woman uses talents to bring women together and build them up
Police were called to the Victorian Square shopping mall on Hull Street Monday afternoon.
Police say fetal remains found in backpack left in dumpster

Latest News

CMA's Valley Jeep is doing things a little differently, which means there are a few empty spots...
Valley car dealerships adjust to new sales model
Experts say it's not a violation of HIPAA if a business asks for your vaccination status.
Vaccine mandates and HIPAA, experts weigh in
2,977 flags were placed at Crossroads Baptist Church to honor those who lost their lives on 9/11.
Fishersville church remembers 9/11 by displaying 2,977 flags
Staunton City Schools
Staunton City Schools announces policy for providing free meals
Crews gently lower the torso of Confederate General Robert E. Lee, one of the country's largest...
Richmond’s massive Robert E. Lee statue removed from pedestal, cut into pieces