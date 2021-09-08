Warm with a late-day cold front

WEDNESDAY: A comfortable morning with temperatures rising into the 70s and sunshine early. Warming quick as another cold front approaches the area. Breezy for the day. Warmer with highs in the mid to upper 80s, but humidity still remains fairly low. There will be isolated showers and storms with this front for the afternoon but most will stay dry.

The better chance of rain comes after sunset with a line, or broken line of showers across the area. Most of the area should pick up on at least some rain but this will not last all night. Embedded heavy pockets of rain with gusty winds. It’s possible a storm may become severe but the best chance is east of the Blue Ridge. Timing looks to be from about sunset through just after midnight but not raining the entire time.

Overnight, more dry air filters in and clouds will begin to decrease toward daybreak from west to east. Mild with lows near 60 for our West Virginia locations. Low to mid 60s for the Valley.

THURSDAY: Mild in the morning with temperatures starting in the 60s with some sunshine. Clouds will continue to work in more for the day, turning mostly cloudy by the afternoon. With an upper-level low swinging through the region today, can’t rule out a hit-or-miss isolated shower during the afternoon. Any shower will be brief, but could also produce a quick downpour, so be mindful of that if you plan to be on the roads during the afternoon. Still a bit breezy at times with winds from the northwest. Highs in the mid to upper 70s and feeling very comfortable. Despite the hit-or-miss showers, this will be a great day to spend some time outside!

Partly cloudy into the evening and cooling quickly into the 60s. Clearing overnight, very refreshing with lows in the low to mid 50s. Some spots in our West Virginia locations may even be in the upper 40s.

FRIDAY: High pressure will once again build in right overhead today, which will continue to bring nothing but sunshine. A crisp start to the day with temperatures rising into the 60s. Pleasant for the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 70s once again. A beautiful stretch of weather to spend time outside. Overnight, crisp and refreshing with lows in the upper 40s for West Virginia areas -- into the low 50s for the Valley.

SATURDAY: As high pressure starts to slide off the East coast this weekend, this will shift our winds out the southwest once again meaning warmer temperatures by the late weekend and early next week.

For Saturday morning, a cool and crisp to start the day with temperatures in the 60s early. A sunny and warm day, very comfortable. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Mild for the overnight hours with lows in the low to mid 50s.

SUNDAY: Another sunny morning with temperatures rising into the 70s. Lots of sunshine to start the day a few passing clouds for the afternoon. Warmer today but not humid. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Overnight lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

MONDAY: Turning even warmer today. Morning temperatures will quickly rise into the 70s with sunshine. For the afternoon, a mix of sun and clouds and very warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s, and the humidity will begin to increase through the day. Still a pleasant day for outdoor activities but feeling more like summer again. Overnight, a bit warmer. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

TUESDAY: A warm morning with temperatures quickly rising into the 70s. For the afternoon, a mix of sun and clouds and very warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s and still a bit humid.

We may have some pop up afternoon storms into next week so stay tuned.

