Community members Shop 2 Stop Hunger at Staunton Kroger Thursday

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The race was on Thursday at the Staunton Kroger as community members Shopped to Stop Hunger.

The goal is to get as much food in the cart as possible within 60 seconds.

Contestants went one by one, lining up behind the starting line when they heard, “Are you ready to shop to stop hunger?”

The whistle blew and the clock started ticking.

“You can only grab three of a certain thing and to avoid glass and then the whole idea that it’s only 60 seconds was really intimidating,” Denise Cotter, Grant Coordinator for Extended School Year Grants for Waynesboro Public Schools, said.

But it’s all for a great cause of feeding families across the Valley, as all the food collected goes to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.

“The issue of hunger is more prevalent and more visible today than it has been in quite some time over the last year,” Karen Ratzlaff, Chief Philanthropy for BRAFB, said.

On average, the food bank is serving around 118,000 people a month. And while that has gone down a bit from the peak of the pandemic, there is still a lot of need in the Valley.

“I know things have been difficult for families during this pandemic, so it’s very important to make sure that we get as much out there as possible,” Cotter said.

Part of Cotter’s job within the schools is to identify the food scarcity in the Waynesboro area, which she says is “very, very prevalent.”

“We put in a quarter-acre garden on one of our school properties, and we have just crossed the threshold of 5,000 lbs. of fresh produce. We have given some of that to the food bank, and we make sure that it goes out to our neediest families in the Waynesboro community,” Cotter explained.

Wednesday’s Shop 2 Stop Hunger event helped to get even more food out to those who need it as five familiar faces raced against the clock to gather as much food as possible.

The winner was determined by who had the highest total after check out.

There were also barrels set up inside the Kroger for contestants to collect food in the week leading up to the event.

“The Daddy Warbucks” award for the most funds collected and donated went Rev. Won Un of Central United Methodist Church and Central Feeding Ministry. He also won the “2021 Heavyweight Champion” for collecting the most food pounds collected and donated.

Maria Knecht of Weaver Insurance & Financial Advisors won the “Hermes” award for getting the most food in her cart within the 60 seconds.

Jackie Kurtz of Atlantic Union Bank and Katie Campbell Spurlock, H.L. Lang & Co. Jewelers were also contestants who participated in the race and helped collect food during the week.

Shop to Stop Hunger benefits Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. (WHSV)

And while Denise Cotter was the grand champion winning the “Cart Away Hunger Hero Award,” the community effort is what is helping meet the needs of people across the valley.

“In times of need, we come together time after time, and we make things possible, and it’s really the best expression of community I can think of,” Ratzlaff said.

Shop 2 Stop Hunger has been an annual event since 2013 and has helped to collect just over 453,000 meals. BRAFB is hoping that after Shop 2 Stop Hunger takes place in Harrisonburg and Charlottesville later this month, they will be able to meet the half-million mark.

25,655 meals were collected during Thursday’s event.

“We’re here to help all types of people, and we don’t ask questions. We just serve, and that’s what we’ve found the community has stepped up in a big way to make that possible,” Ratzlaff said.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.