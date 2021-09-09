Cooler air & pleasant days to end the week

THURSDAY: Mild and a bit humid this morning with temperatures starting in the 60s and a few spotty lingering showers for our Virginia locations before about 9 am as a cold front is slowly pushing through the Mid Atlantic. Then partial clearing. Mild as temperatures start to rise into the 70s by late morning.

More clouds for the afternoon with an upper-level low swinging through the region. This upper level energy will produce some lift in the atmosphere, so there will be an isolated shower during the afternoon. Any shower will be brief, but could also produce a quick downpour, so be mindful of that if you plan to be on the roads or have outside plans during the afternoon. Most areas will stay dry so any rain will be very limited.

A bit breezy at times with winds from the northwest. Highs in the mid to upper 70s and feeling very comfortable. Despite the hit-or-miss showers, this will be a great day to spend some time outside!

Partly cloudy into the evening and cooling quickly into the 60s. Clearing overnight, very refreshing with lows in the low to mid 50s. A few spots in West Virginia likely dipping into the upper 40s.

FRIDAY: High pressure will once again build in right overhead today, which will bring nothing but sunshine. A crisp start to the day with temperatures rising into the 60s. Pleasant for the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 70s once again. A beautiful stretch of weather to spend time outside. Overnight, crisp and refreshing with lows in the upper 40s for West Virginia areas -- into the low 50s for the Valley.

SATURDAY: As high pressure starts to slide off the East coast this weekend, this will shift our winds out the southwest once again meaning warmer temperatures by the late weekend and early next week.

For Saturday morning, a cool and crisp to start the day with temperatures in the 60s early. A sunny and warm day, very comfortable. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. This will make for a fantastic day to enjoy the numerous activities taking place throughout the area today! Mild for the overnight hours with lows in the low to mid 50s.

SUNDAY: Another sunny morning with temperatures rising into the 70s. Lots of sunshine with a few passing clouds for the afternoon. Warmer today but not humid. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Overnight lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

MONDAY: Turning even warmer today. Morning temperatures will quickly rise into the 70s with sunshine. For the afternoon, a mix of sun and clouds and turning hot! Highs in the mid to upper 80s with a few places hitting 90, and the humidity will begin to increase through the day. This is not atypical for this time of year. As we get closer to Fall, we’ll have stretches of very warm days followed by milder, refreshing days throughout the month as the cool season begins to take over from the warm months. Overnight, a bit warmer. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

TUESDAY: A warm morning with temperatures quickly rising into the 70s. For the afternoon, a mix of sun and clouds and very warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s and still a bit humid. Another fairly warm night with lows in the low to mid 60s

WEDNESDAY: We continue a very warm stretch. Starting the day with temperatures quickly rising into the 70s. Partly cloudy for the afternoon and very warm. High temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

We may have some pop up afternoon storms into next week so stay tuned.

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.