Digital Extra: H.S. Football Three Games to Watch - Week 3
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Breaking down three games to watch during Week 3 of the High School Football Season.
Central (2-0) at East Rockingham (0-0) - WHSV EndZone Game of the Week
Staunton (1-0) at Page County (1-1)
Riverheads (2-0) at Lord Botetourt (1-1)
Full Week 3 Schedule
William Monroe at Broadway
Fort Defiance at Waynesboro
Turner Ashby at Monticello
Strasburg at Warren County
Harrisonburg at Millbrook
Petersburg at Pendleton County
Tucker County at East Hardy
Spotswood at John Handley (Saturday Game)
Moorefield at Southern Garrett (Saturday Game)
