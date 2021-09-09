Digital Extra: H.S. Football Three Games to Watch - Week 3

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Breaking down three games to watch during Week 3 of the High School Football Season.

Three Games to Watch: Week 3

Central (2-0) at East Rockingham (0-0) - WHSV EndZone Game of the Week

Staunton (1-0) at Page County (1-1)

Riverheads (2-0) at Lord Botetourt (1-1)

Full Week 3 Schedule

William Monroe at Broadway

Fort Defiance at Waynesboro

Turner Ashby at Monticello

Strasburg at Warren County

Harrisonburg at Millbrook

Petersburg at Pendleton County

Tucker County at East Hardy

Spotswood at John Handley (Saturday Game)

Moorefield at Southern Garrett (Saturday Game)

