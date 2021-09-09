Advertisement

Digital Extra: H.S. Football Three Games to Watch - Week 3

By TJ Eck
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Breaking down three games to watch during Week 3 of the High School Football Season.

Three Games to Watch: Week 3

Central (2-0) at East Rockingham (0-0) - WHSV EndZone Game of the Week

Staunton (1-0) at Page County (1-1)

Riverheads (2-0) at Lord Botetourt (1-1)

Full Week 3 Schedule

Central at East Rockingham

Staunton at Page County

Riverheads at Lord Botetourt

William Monroe at Broadway

Fort Defiance at Waynesboro

Turner Ashby at Monticello

Strasburg at Warren County

Harrisonburg at Millbrook

Petersburg at Pendleton County

Tucker County at East Hardy

Spotswood at John Handley (Saturday Game)

Moorefield at Southern Garrett (Saturday Game)

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Details on the resignation will be discussed by the board at a later date.
Harrisonburg School Board member alarmed by number of staff resignations
Experts say it's not a violation of HIPAA if a business asks for your vaccination status.
Vaccine mandates and HIPAA, experts weigh in
Crews gently lower the torso of Confederate General Robert E. Lee, one of the country's largest...
Richmond’s massive Robert E. Lee statue removed from pedestal, cut into pieces
CMA's Valley Jeep is doing things a little differently, which means there are a few empty spots...
Valley car dealerships adjust to new sales model
Rockingham County planning commission meeting 9/7/21
Rockingham County planning commission OKs one McGaheysville proposal, denies other

Latest News

H.S. Football - Three Games to Watch: Week 3
H.S. Football - Three Games to Watch: Week 3
JMU men's soccer defeats George Mason, 2-0
JMU men's soccer defeats George Mason, 2-0
Page County defeats Nelson County in Tuesday night matchup
Page County defeats Nelson County in Tuesday night matchup
Bridgewater defense looks to build off dominant performance
Bridgewater defense looks to build off dominant performance