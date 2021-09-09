Drought (almost) officially over

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - We’ve seen very beneficial rainfall over the past several weeks, including being brushed by the remnants of Hurricane Fred, numerous showers and thunderstorms with the heat and humidity, and, of course, the biggest chunk of rain with the remnants of Hurricane Ida last week.

Each Thursday, the National Integrated Drought Information System, through NOAA, publishes their updated drought conditions across the country. For several weeks, our region has been considered to be in the range of a Minor Drought to even a Moderate Drought in places that saw very little rainfall through the late Spring and early Summer. Some locations were as much as 5-6 inches in a deficit in July.

However, after above-average rainfall in August and now September, many locations are now reporting a *surplus* of rainfall to-date, eliminating the drought for nearly the entire area.

The drought has been erased for much of the area (WHSV)

There are still some areas that are considered to be in the Minor Drought category. Officially, Dale Enterprise still runs at a slight deficit before today’s rainfall. To-date, 27.23 inches of rain has fallen at Dale Enterprise, just shy of the average of 28.37 inches through today’s date. For Staunton, 30.10 inches of rain has fallen, higher than the average of 29.45 inches through today. But again, rainfall from this week has not been included in today’s drought update, so the expectation is for the drought to improve in areas still in yellow above.

This is certainly great news for local agriculture, as well as for folks who were growing weary of watching their lawns and gardens wilt under the burden of so many dry days.

Behind today’s cold front, however, we are now entering a drier period with lots of sunshine through the weekend.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.