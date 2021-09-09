Dynamic Aviation to fly over the Valley to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - Bridgewater-based Dynamic Aviation will be flying two planes over the Valley this Saturday to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks.

Aaron Larson, executive vice president of Dynamic Aviation, says while he was not personally affected by the attacks he feels the “Salute to our Heroes” flyover is a way to pay respect to the heroes who lost their lives.

“We also want to honor the current and fallen first responders as well as the military service personnel,” Larson said. “Service is important to Dynamic Aviation and we believe anywhere that you see selfless sacrifice we should honor it.”

Dynamic’s iconic DC-3, Miss Virginia, and Beech-18, Amelia will be the two planes that fly out of Bridgewater and make a clockwise rotation from Waynesboro then around the Valley.

According to Rod Moyer, the director of flight safety with Dynamic Aviation, residents in the Valley should be able to see the two planes in the air around 8:15 a.m.

“We’ll start in Waynesboro between 8 a.m. and 8:15 a.m., from there we’ll head west over Augusta Health and the Fishersville area and then to Staunton close to 8:30 a.m.,” Moyer said. “At about 9:15 a.m. will be in the Broadway area and then back down Rt. 11 to Harrisonburg by about 9:25 a.m. and then over to Elkton.”

Moyer says he expects the total flight path to last until just before 10 a.m.

This is not the first time the aviation group has hosted a flyover for heroes. Back in 2020, a flyover was held in the Valley for frontline workers.

