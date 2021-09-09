Advertisement

Dynamic Aviation to fly over the Valley to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11

Miss Virginia will be one of two planes a part of Saturday's flyover.
Miss Virginia will be one of two planes a part of Saturday's flyover.(WHSV)
By John Hood
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - Bridgewater-based Dynamic Aviation will be flying two planes over the Valley this Saturday to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks.

Aaron Larson, executive vice president of Dynamic Aviation, says while he was not personally affected by the attacks he feels the “Salute to our Heroes” flyover is a way to pay respect to the heroes who lost their lives.

“We also want to honor the current and fallen first responders as well as the military service personnel,” Larson said. “Service is important to Dynamic Aviation and we believe anywhere that you see selfless sacrifice we should honor it.”

Dynamic’s iconic DC-3, Miss Virginia, and Beech-18, Amelia will be the two planes that fly out of Bridgewater and make a clockwise rotation from Waynesboro then around the Valley.

According to Rod Moyer, the director of flight safety with Dynamic Aviation, residents in the Valley should be able to see the two planes in the air around 8:15 a.m.

“We’ll start in Waynesboro between 8 a.m. and 8:15 a.m., from there we’ll head west over Augusta Health and the Fishersville area and then to Staunton close to 8:30 a.m.,” Moyer said. “At about 9:15 a.m. will be in the Broadway area and then back down Rt. 11 to Harrisonburg by about 9:25 a.m. and then over to Elkton.”

Moyer says he expects the total flight path to last until just before 10 a.m.

This is not the first time the aviation group has hosted a flyover for heroes. Back in 2020, a flyover was held in the Valley for frontline workers.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Details on the resignation will be discussed by the board at a later date.
Harrisonburg School Board member alarmed by number of staff resignations
Experts say it's not a violation of HIPAA if a business asks for your vaccination status.
Vaccine mandates and HIPAA, experts weigh in
Crews gently lower the torso of Confederate General Robert E. Lee, one of the country's largest...
Richmond’s massive Robert E. Lee statue removed from pedestal, cut into pieces
CMA's Valley Jeep is doing things a little differently, which means there are a few empty spots...
Valley car dealerships adjust to new sales model
Rockingham County planning commission meeting 9/7/21
Rockingham County planning commission OKs one McGaheysville proposal, denies other

Latest News

Jeffries said this salad was one of two options served to students at Luray Elementary School...
Page County Public Schools working to continue to provide healthy meals
Shop to Stop Hunger Grand Champion Denise Cotter.
Community members Shop 2 Stop Hunger at Staunton Kroger Thursday
Staunton City Council discuss potential changes to public participation; public weighs in
What to expect during Thursday night’s Staunton City Council meeting
CSHD will ramp up testing for a while.
Amid COVID-19 surge, health district offers more testing