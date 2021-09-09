Advertisement

EndZone Game of the Week Preview: Central at East Rockingham

Central and East Rockingham meet in the WHSV EndZone Game of the Week.
By TJ Eck
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Central and East Rockingham meet in the WHSV EndZone Game of the Week.

Central has been one of the best teams in the Shenandoah Valley through the first few weeks of the season. The Falcons are 2-0 with wins over Page County and Madison County. Meanwhile, East Rockingham is taking the field for its first game of the 2021 campaign. The Eagles had a bye week last Friday after having their season opener postponed due to COVID-19 issues.

Kickoff of Friday’s contest between Central and East Rockingham is set for 7 p.m. in Elkton.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

