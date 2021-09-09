Advertisement

Florida’s GOP-backed ‘anti-riot’ law blocked by judge

The judge found the law championed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis “vague and overbroad” and...
The judge found the law championed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis “vague and overbroad” and amounted to an assault on First Amendment rights.(Source: WESH via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 4:51 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that Florida’s new “anti-riot” law championed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis as a way to quell violent protests is unconstitutional and cannot be enforced.

The decision Thursday by U.S. District Judge Mark Walker in Tallahassee found the recently enacted law “vague and overbroad” and amounted to an assault on First Amendment rights of free speech and assembly as well as due process protections.

DeSantis can appeal the ruling.

The lawsuit was filed by the NAACP Florida State Conference, Dream Defenders, Black Lives Matter Alliance Broward and other groups who argued the law is intended to halt protests by Black people and other minorities.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Augusta Health in April 2020
Augusta Health creates second ICU, bring in tent and mobile morgue as COVID-19 cases surge
Recent expansion at the Power Five level has ramped up speculation about James Madison...
Speculation surrounds JMU and conference realignment following Big 12 expansion
Khaleesi Cuthriell’s whereabouts are currently unknown. She has been entered as a missing...
Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing 3-year-old
Mountain View High School has canceled the remainder of its varsity football season.
Mountain View cancels remainder of varsity football season
Details on the resignation will be discussed by the board at a later date.
Harrisonburg School Board member alarmed by number of staff resignations

Latest News

A Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan holds a sign during the first half of an NFL football game against...
Crowded stadiums, pandemic create combustible mix this fall
A Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan holds a sign during the first half of an NFL football game against...
Fans fill stadiums as delta grips the US
Bells ring for the 184 victims of the attack on the Pentagon.
Bells ring for 184 victims ‘slaughtered’ at Pentagon
Bells ring for 184 victims ‘slaughtered’ at Pentagon
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden lay a wreath at the Wall of Names during a visit...
Unity a theme as 3 presidents commemorate 9/11 in New York