Governor Northam announces CAVA to establish production and packaging operation in Augusta County

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Governor Ralph Northam Thursday announced that CAVA, a Washington, D.C.-based fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant chain, will invest over $30 million to establish a new processing and packaging operation in Augusta County.

The company will construct a 57,000-square-foot facility in Mill Place Commerce Park. Virginia successfully competed with North Carolina for the project, which will create 52 new jobs, according to a release from the governor’s office.

“Food and beverage processing is at the heart of the Shenandoah Valley’s manufacturing sector, and it is an honor to welcome CAVA to the region,” said Governor Northam. “Global food products companies have been attracted to the unique combination of resources and talent that make Virginia the best state for business. The companies that choose to locate and expand in the Commonwealth have propelled Virginia’s success in this booming industry. We look forward to supporting CAVA’s growth in Augusta County.”

CAVA’s more than 130 restaurant locations nationwide serve a fully customizable Mediterranean menu of well-sourced and nutrition-forward ingredients prepared in-house every day, the release states.

In 2018, CAVA acquired Zoës Kitchen, greatly broadening its footprint across the country. The brand also offers a “wide array of CAVA signature dips and spreads available nationwide at grocery retailers.”

CAVA employs more than 900 individuals in Virginia through its Zoë's Kitchen and CAVA restaurants.

The Virginia Talent Accelerator Program will provide support for CAVA’s job creation. The governor’s office says this program is a workforce initiative created by the Virginia Economic Development Partnership in collaboration with the Virginia Community College System and other higher education partners.

“Food and beverage manufacturing is an essential sector of our economy—from the local, regional, and state perspective,” said Chair of the Augusta County Board of Supervisors Gerald Garber. “With agriculture being a rich component of Augusta County’s background, present, and future, we are thrilled to welcome CAVA and believe the provided job opportunities will complement our workforce’s strengths.”

