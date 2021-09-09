Advertisement

Hardy County health officials stress importance of masks, vaccines amid high spread of COVID-19

File photo of COVID-19 vaccine
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HARDY COUNTY, Wv. (WHSV) - Hardy County is experiencing a high rate of COVID-19 infection and spread and Bill Ours, Administrator of the Hardy County Health Department, said with schools open, large events like fairs and festivals going on, and the holiday weekend, he is anxious to see what happens next with the spread.

Ours said continuing to follow safety precautions is important, especially with the more contagious delta variant. He added that they would also like to see more residents getting vaccinated.

“Number one, we’d like people to get vaccinated, but if they don’t get vaccinated we are trying to get them to understand that social distancing, mask-wearing... even though it is not mandated by the governor, if you are going into large crowds or around people you’re not sure of or don’t know if they are vaccinated or not, we need to go back to some of the precautions that we were using last year,” Ours said.

Ours said vaccine rates for those 51 and older in the county are pretty good with those 71 years and older who are vaccinated over 80%. Older adults in the county are also showing up for their shot:

  • 61-70: 76%
  • 51-60: 63%.

But, Ours said the younger ages are lower:

  • 12-15: 35%
  • 16-20: 46%
  • 21-25: 44%.
  • 26-30: 41%

“They’re the most social, they’re the most active. We really need to increase the vaccination rates in that group. Now, we do understand that the vaccine is not 100% and we do have breakthrough cases,” Ours said.

However, Ours said most of the breakthrough cases are able to avoid landing the hospital and said hospital beds are filling up with COVID patients leaving people with other emergencies, like heart attacks, to travel to other hospitals.

Ours said because the whole state is overwhelmed, the health department is only contact tracing COVID positive cases and their immediate households.

“We have to help each other. Whether you choose to get vaccinated or whether you don’t that’s an individual’s choice, but if you choose not to get vaccinated please help us out and at least wear your mask in large gatherings or stay away from large gatherings. Social distance as much as you can,” Ours said.

The county also reported its 25th COVID death this week.

You can find more information on active cases and COVID-19 resources in the county here.

