Hurricane Larry brings dangerous rip currents to East Coast beaches into the weekend
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Hurricane Larry has been out in the Atlantic for days. The center of the storm will stay east of Bermuda which is around 800 miles away from Virginia Beach. So this storm will pose absolutely no direct threat to the U.S. but it will send in rough waves, and dangerous rip currents to the beaches along the east coast. This is the current rip current threats along the East Coast.
Even though this storm will stay just off shore, the effects will be felt across East Coast beaches for several days. If you are traveling to the beaches, pay attention to the rip current flags. You’ll see yellow or red flags flying on the beaches to warn you of dangerous rip currents.
Hurricane Larry will stay well off shore from New England and then move over or near Newfoundland on Friday where it will transition from a tropical system to a post tropical system as it loses the warm core. This post-tropical cyclone is still expected to bring hurricane force winds to Newfoundland.
THE DANGERS OF RIP CURRENTS
More than 100 people die every year from rip currents. Most of the deaths are from tourists visiting beaches and on vacation. Rip currents are very powerful currents of water moving away from shore.
The National Weather Service in Mobile states that this year, 2021 is the 3rd deadliest year for rip currents along the northern Gulf Coast beaches.
Statistics on deaths due to rip currents or high surf. The majority of the deaths are from rip currents. Source: NWS
|YEAR
|DEATHS DUE TO RIP CURRENTS OR HIGH SURF
|2021
|100
|2020
|100
|2019
|101
|2018
|104
|2017
|111
WHERE CAN I GET THE RIP CURRENT FORECAST?
Here is a rendering of what a rip current is:
