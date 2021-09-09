Hurricane Larry brings dangerous rip currents to East Coast beaches into the weekend

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Hurricane Larry has been out in the Atlantic for days. The center of the storm will stay east of Bermuda which is around 800 miles away from Virginia Beach. So this storm will pose absolutely no direct threat to the U.S. but it will send in rough waves, and dangerous rip currents to the beaches along the east coast. This is the current rip current threats along the East Coast.

Seeing some pretty gnarly rip currents at Wrightsville Beach @WrightsvilleNC right now from #HurricaneLarry swell. Today is HIGH risk.



From https://t.co/S6veNrn2JG webcam.@NWSWilmingtonNC pic.twitter.com/fuPK8uavX0 — Ryan Mieras (@CoastalProf) September 8, 2021

HURRICANE LARRY

Even though this storm will stay just off shore, the effects will be felt across East Coast beaches for several days. If you are traveling to the beaches, pay attention to the rip current flags. You’ll see yellow or red flags flying on the beaches to warn you of dangerous rip currents.

Hurricane Larry will stay well off shore from New England and then move over or near Newfoundland on Friday where it will transition from a tropical system to a post tropical system as it loses the warm core. This post-tropical cyclone is still expected to bring hurricane force winds to Newfoundland.

Key messages for Hurricane Larry for this weekend:

Dangerous rip currents and high waves pic.twitter.com/FErVndzng7 — Aubrey Urbanowicz (@WHSVaubs) September 9, 2021

THE DANGERS OF RIP CURRENTS

More than 100 people die every year from rip currents. Most of the deaths are from tourists visiting beaches and on vacation. Rip currents are very powerful currents of water moving away from shore.

The National Weather Service in Mobile states that this year, 2021 is the 3rd deadliest year for rip currents along the northern Gulf Coast beaches.

🌊2 more #RipCurrent fatalities in Okaloosa County, FL in the wake of Hurricane #Ida last week.



🌊11 rip current related fatalities at the beaches covered by @NWSMobile in 2021.



🌊2021 is now ranked 3rd deadliest for rip currents at the beaches served by @NWSMobile (since '96). https://t.co/pzy5Nn2Qf7 — NWS Mobile (@NWSMobile) September 7, 2021

Statistics on deaths due to rip currents or high surf. The majority of the deaths are from rip currents. Source: NWS

YEAR DEATHS DUE TO RIP CURRENTS OR HIGH SURF 2021 100 2020 100 2019 101 2018 104 2017 111

Every year, over 100 people die from rip currents in the US. Break the Grip of the Rip®! https://t.co/u1AP5r29tA #WeatherReady pic.twitter.com/E4pDeZIVo5 — National Weather Service (@NWS) August 19, 2021

WHERE CAN I GET THE RIP CURRENT FORECAST?

Here is a rendering of what a rip current is:

Dangerous rip currents through the weekend for many Gulf of Mexico beaches because of Hanna.

NEVER swim where there is no lifeguard.

The dye here shows how a rip current pulls victims straight away from the shore. It's important to swim parallel to the beach to escape one. pic.twitter.com/CgggwkkCbX — National Weather Service (@NWS) July 24, 2020

