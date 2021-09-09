Advertisement

JMU Football Opponent Report: Maine

The James Madison football team is preparing to host Maine in week two of the 2021 season. (Photo Courtesy: FloSports/CAA)(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison football team is preparing to host Maine in week two of the 2021 season.

2021 Record: 0-1 Overall (Lost to Delaware in season opener)

Head Coach: Nick Charlton (3rd season - 8-9 Overall)

Player to Watch: Joe Fagnano (Quarterback): Three for 305 yards and two touchdowns in loss to Delaware

Last Meeting: JMU won, 28-10, in 2017 (JMU leads all-time series, 13-5, and has won eight of last nine meetings)

-Maine was picked to finish 9th in CAA Preseason Poll

-Maine has added 19 transfers/graduate transfers to its roster since the spring of 2019

