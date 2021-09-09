MBU and UVA work to expand pediatric resources in the Valley

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Mary Baldwin University is working with the University of Virginia to expand resources for children with neurological conditions and autism throughout the Shenandoah Valley.

Through the Blue Ridge LEND program, they will train professionals in many specialties.

Dr. Lisa Shoaf, Dean of Mary Baldwin’s Murphy Deming College of Health Sciences, says it’s important the region can provide valuable medical resources.

“It’s important for the community because we want to be an inclusive and really have these needs met for these children here in our region and be able to provide those services locally here so that families don’t have to travel,” Shoaf said.

The Murphy Deming campus will provide training in therapy components, and Shoaf says the program’s participants will work with local health care providers and schools.

“This grant is designed to partner with some of the current medical systems here, as well as some of the schools, and other facilities that work with children to really build that network and develop health care professionals and educational specialists who have a certification,” Shoaf said.

Shoaf says the program is not only beneficial for families who need these resources, but also for professionals who want to work in the medical field and live in the Valley.

“It will create jobs in our community here as well in the area of health and medical, particularly, around these kinds of diagnoses,” Shoaf said.

Two students have already begun the LEND program, but it’s open to other Murphy Deming students who want to learn more about the field.

