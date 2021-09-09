Page County Public Schools working to continue to provide healthy meals

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - As the school year started in Page County many parents contacted WHSV to say how disappointed they were with the meals served to their children on the first day of school.

Images sent in by parents showed students received carrots, bread, and sun butter as a part of a lunch in a plastic bag.

Jenny Jeffries, supervisor of nutritional services for the division, says those bagged meals were due to a recent staff shortage. She says as of Thursday her department is running with 10 fewer people than they would have during an average school year.

She says while they plan meals throughout the year, she was made aware of the staffing shortage just three days before the school year started.

“With those staffing issues, we went to the meal that had the least amount of preparation to be able to get everyone a meal and be able to serve it before the early release on that day,” Jeffries said.

She says over the last few weeks they have been able to hire a few more hands but are still in need of help. On Thursday, Jeffries herself was one of three nutritional services workers inside the Luray Elementary cafeteria.

She says as they continue to bring on more staff, they are making sure students have those healthy options for breakfast and lunch.

“We’ve been able to offer both a hot and cold entrée at all levels,” Jeffries said. " Starting on Monday we’re going to be offering three to four entre choices for our students.”

Jeffries says she realizes some parents received meal menus ahead of the school year and is now working to only post menus once the school division receives its delivery truck so they know what exactly is on hand before it’s made available.

The school division will be posting meal menus Fridays after the division knows what they have in house and can be consistent for families.

“We’re also looking at some other quick prep meals we can offer,” Jeffries said. “We’re looking to cross-train some of our other central office staff so that they can jump in and help us so that we’re not in that same situation in the future.”

Jeffries says all meals at Page County Schools meet the federal requirements and are free to all students this year.

